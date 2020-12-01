St. Germain viert 20e verjaardag van zijn album ‘Tourist’

Ludovic Navarre, beter bekend als St. Germain, heeft voor deze speciale editie van zijn album ‘Tourist’ producers, dj’s en remixers uit verschillende landen uitgenodigd om mee te werken aan het album. Van Deep House tot Afro House, alles komt aan bod op de plaat die 29 januari uitkomt.

Ludovic Navarra: “I would like to thank all the people I asked to travel through their favorite “Tourist’ album track. Some of them worked on my last Africa-inspired album in 2015, like my dear friend AtJazz, who helped me a lot on this new project, and also Terry Laird Dj Deep and Traumer. I don’t have to introduce highly respected newcomers such as Nightmares on Wax , JoVonn, Ron Trent, Black Motion, Osunlade and Jullian Gomes. I truly enjoy their passion for music, their personality and musical integrity. I know they’ve got soul !”

Tracklist ‘Tourist’:

1. ‘Rose Rouge’ [Atjazz Galaxy Aart Remix]

2. ‘Sure Thing’ [Osunlade Yoruba Soul Mix]

3. ‘Rose Rouge’ [Terry Laird Nu Maloya Fusion Mix]

4. ‘Rose Rouge’ [Ron Trent Jazzfunksuite for Musicandpower Remix]

5. ‘So Flute’ [Ludovic Naverre Amapiano Version 2020]

6. ‘Sure Thing’ [Black Motion Anniversary Mix]

7. ‘Rose Rouge’ [Jovonn Oldskool ’90s Remix]

8. ‘Sure Thing’ [Jullian Gomes Remix]

9. ‘Rose Rouge’ [Nightmares on Wax Rerub]

10. ‘What You Think About’ [Traumer Re-jammed Remix]

11. ‘Sure Thing’ [DJ Deep Remix]