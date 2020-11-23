‘The Third Chimpanzee’, nieuwe EP van Martin Gore

Martin Gore brengt op 29 januari 2021 een nieuwe EP uit. ‘The Third Chimpanzee’ is een instrumentale EP, bestaande uit vijf tracks, en volgt het instrumentale album ‘MG’ van de songwriter en oprichter van Depeche Mode op.

Over de totstandkoming van de EP vertelt Gore: “The first track I recorded had a sound that wasn’t human. It sounded primate-like. I decided to name it ‘Howler’, after a monkey. Then, when it came time to name the EP, I remembered reading the book ‘The Rise and Fall of the Third Chimpanzee’. It all made sense to call it that, as the EP was made by one of the third chimpanzees.”

Gore’s nieuwe single en video ‘Mandrill’ is nu uit en hieronder te bekijken.