Other Lives brengt ‘Sicily Sessions’

Op 11 december verschijnt ‘Sicily Sessions’, een demoalbum van Other Lives. De band uit Portland bracht begin dit jaar hun vierde studioalbum ‘For Their Love’ uit, dat zeer goed ontvangen werd.

‘Sicily Sessions’ bestaat uit demo’s die geschreven en opgenomen zijn door Jesse Tabish (piano, gitaar en lead vocals) samen met zijn vrouw Kim, na een lange reis door Europa.

Tabish vertelt: “After a long road trip through Europe we ended up in a small town on the island of Sicily called Castellammare del Golfo. There we found such peace and a way of life that inspired putting down the computer and getting back to a more basic form of songwriting. The result was the sketches of what would become For Their Love.”