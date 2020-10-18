Laatste nieuws:
Queen Naija – Love Language
Shira Yaacobi – Human
Maxïmo Park komt met nieuw album ‘Nature Always Wins’
De gevoelige prikkeling van Patches
Guy Sebastian brengt 9e studioalbum ‘T.R.U.T.H.’
Lous and the Yazuka brengt debuutalbum ‘Gore’ uit
Nevik Sewil – Last Call For Alcohol
Full Concert: Björk Live @ Royal Opera House, London (2001)
Navigate
HOME
Muzieknieuws
Concertverslagen
Festivals
ADE
Bospop
Brutal Assault
CityRock
Dour
Eendracht Festival
Festyland
Geuzenpop
Jera On Air
KempenerPop
Lowlands
Mundial
Paaspop
Pinkpop
The Brave
The Hague Jazz
Interviews
CD Recensies
Legendary Albums
Prijsvragen
Extra
Verjaardagen
@Enjoythismusic
Je bent in:
Home
»
@Enjoythismusic
»
Queen Naija – Love Language
@Enjoythismusic
Queen Naija – Love Language
By
Wil Wander
on
19 oktober 2020
0 Comments
Deel:
Twitter
Facebook
Google+
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Tumblr
Email
Vorige artikel
Shira Yaacobi – Human
Related
Posts
18 oktober 2020
0
DaBaby – Practice
17 oktober 2020
0
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Only Children
16 oktober 2020
0
Halsey, Dominic Fike – Dominic’s Interlude