Dua Lipa brengt remix album ‘Club Future Nostalgia’

Het nieuwe album van Dua Lipa draagt de titel ‘Club Future Nostalgia’ en komt eind augustus uit. ‘Club Future Nostalgia’ is samengesteld in samenwerking met DJ en producer The Blessed Madonna en bestaat uit gloednieuwe remixes met verschillende featuring artiesten. Zo verscheen de eerste track ‘Levitating’ featuring Madonna en Missy Elliot. En daarop volgt het nummer ‘Physical’ featuring Gwen Stefani en geremixed door Mark Ronson.

Dua over ‘Club Future Nostalgia’:

“The last few months have been surreal. I’ve watched you all dance in your homes and on your Zoom parties to ‘Future Nostalgia’ like you were in the club with me. It brought so much joy to my days spent at home, even though I would’ve much rather been playing these songs live for you all on the road. During this time, I decided to take the party up a notch with the incomparable The Blessed Madonna, who secretly helped me to craft the mixtape that would become ‘Club Future Nostalgia’. We invited some friends and legends to join in on the fun with us. Absolute queens Missy Elliott and Madonna joined me for an epic remix of ‘Levitating’, and my dream girl Gwen Stefani and the supreme Mark Ronson teamed up to take ‘Physical’ to the next level. And the party doesn’t stop there – there are so many more surprises to come!”

DUA LIPA

Dua Lipa brak in 2016 door met de single ‘Be The One’. Daarna volgden onder andere de hitsingles ‘One Kiss’, ‘IDGAF’ en ‘New Rules’. Haar debuutalbum dat in 2017 verscheen is inmiddels het meest gestreamde album van een vrouwelijke solo artiest op Spotify en ze is de jongste vrouwelijke solo artiest die meer dan 1 miljard views op YouTube behaalde. Eind 2019 begon Dua aan haar terugkeer met de single ‘Don’t Start Now’ en gaf ze optredens bij meerdere award shows waaronder MTV EMAs, ARIAs en AMA’s. Eind maart kwam haar nieuwste album ‘Future Nostalgia’ uit. ‘Club Future Nostalgia’ is verkrijgbaar vanaf 28 augustus.