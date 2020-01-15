KALEO terug met nieuwe muziek

KALEO heeft vandaag in totaal twee nieuwe nummers uitgebracht: ‘I Want More’ en ‘Break My Baby’. Na het verzamelen van meer dan 1 miljard streams wereldwijd, 39 internationale certificeringen en talloze uitverkochte headline shows van Londen tot Moskou, is er weer nieuwe muziek!

KALEO: “It was really special to create this music while traveling the world — a studio in Greece, string players in Los Angeles at Capitol Studios, sessions at Aeronaut Studios in Reykjavik, Iceland and countless hours in Nashville across Sound Emporium, Blackbird, Ocean Way and RCA’s Historic Studio A. Each session further enriching the sound and bringing their own unique elements to the surface.All that to say, I simply hope what we’ve created makes you feel something… if so, then that’s amazing.”

Dat de twee singles heel verschillend zijn is niet gek zegt frontman JJ Julius Son.

“I think that’s just me growing up as a musician and as a listener. I would get so bored if I had to do the same thing or have to be boxed in and told what to do.

Artistically, there’s too many colors to just paint in black and white. So that’s just my creative process. I didn’t know that I could sing falsetto until I wrote ‘All The Pretty Girls,’ and I didn’t really whistle until I wrote ‘Automobile’.”

Het is voor het eerst, sinds de wereldwijde doorbraak met ‘A/B’, dat de band met nieuwe muziek komt. Op ‘A/B’ stonden onder andere de drie hitsingles ‘No Good’, welke goed was voor een GRAMMY-nominatie, ‘All The Pretty Girls’ en de twee keer platina-gecertificeerde ‘Way Down We Go’. Laatst genoemde is in zoveel televisieseries gebruikt – o.a. ‘Lucifer’, ‘Blindspot’, ‘Vinyl’, ‘Empire’, ‘Orange is the New Black’, ‘Suits’, ‘Catfish’, dat het de nummer 1 werd in de Top TV Songs-chart van The Hollywood Reporter.