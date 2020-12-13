LEVARA brengt video uit voor nieuwe song ‘Chameleon’

LEVARA en Mascot Records presenteren ‘Chameleon’, de tweede track van het debuut album dat in 2021 uit gaat komen. Het nummer bevat een speciale bijdrage van Steve Perry aan de achtergrond- en groep vocalen, terwijl in de video zelf meer dan 40 vrienden en familieleden van de band zijn te zien.

Zanger Jules Galli deelt, “The metaphor of being a chameleon in our human society is something we can all relate to in our own way. The chameleon learns to blend in as a means of survival… he’s got to stay invisible to predators while preying on his next meal. To me, the song is so deep that the meaning of the song keeps evolving through time. Within our authenticity lies our real power. Break free from this mode of survival and let yourself be seen, heard and accepted.” Drummer Josh Devine voegt daar aan toe, “’Chameleon’ is one of my personal favorites on our debut record. The meaning to me personally speaks to the idea that I don’t want to just be another chameleon, blending in to fit in with the worlds agenda to be liked or loved for someone I am not. It may be the path of least resistance, but at what cost? Stand out and be YOU! Loud and proud. I’d rather be hated for who I really am, then loved for who I’m not!”

Gitarist Trev Lukather, “’Chameleon’ was one of the last songs we wrote and laid down in the studio. Originally it was supposed to be a deluxe track but we knew as we were writing and starting to build it, that it was an undeniable anthem that moved its way up as a serious contender on the album. My long-time friend Steve Perry who was a huge presence on this record brought a lot to the table on this track. He brought his legendary power house vocals on the BGVs and group vocals. He and I built the epic bridge solo together. He even sang on top of the guitar solo melody.”

De muziekvideo is geproduceerd door Jake Hays en Olivia DeLaurentis. Trev Lukather over de video, “The video we made for ‘Chameleon’ shows how we all blend together. We all have our unique qualities, and they are beautiful, we are beautiful. Truly showing we are one race, the human race. We had our close friends from all different backgrounds come by and sing a pass through the song. No direction other than sing along and be you. The song brought nothing but connection, happiness and love out of everyone that took the time to be a part of it. You can clearly see that in the video. Everyone shines. We all do and that’s the truth. Let’s love together, enough with the pointless hate.” Josh Devine is het hiermee eens, “The video really captures the notion that we are all different and beautiful, and we should be celebrating that! I’m excited for the world to hear this!” Jules Galli ook, “I am so grateful for everyone involved in this video and thankful for Steve Perry in lending us his genius on this very special song.”

Eerder dit jaar bracht LEVARA hun debuut song ‘Heaven Knows’ uit, inclusief video:

De band heeft plannen om aan het eind van de lente in Europe op tour te gaan, deze data zullen in 2021 worden gedeeld. Graspop 2021 is al aangekondigd.