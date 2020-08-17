Torus komt naar de Melkweg

Torus is een 24:24 multimediawerk van dj en producer Joeri Woudstra aka Torus, waarin zijn muziek live wordt uitgevoerd met beeldend werk van hemzelf en artiest Mark Prendergast.

‘These Cars Do Not Exist’ bevat nieuw solomateriaal, loops en sketches waar Torus aan heeft gewerkt sinds The Flash, zijn laatste plaats met DJ Lostboi, die afgelopen januari uitkwam en die hij afgelopen februari nog in de Waalse Kerk uitvoerde. Dit audioproject wordt gereleased op 4 september via Bandcamp. Torus staat op 10 September in de Melkweg in Amsterdam.

„While I was working on the music in quarantine, I found myself stuck in my house, left with aimless creative exercises like filming a whole bunch of things I would see from my rooftop. After a little while I found some patterns in the footage and I reached out to artist Mark Prendergast, who I shot and directed the video with, to discuss some of the footage. He told me he had also been recording birds for the last couple of weeks and we assembled our material and looked for a narrative. These Cars Do Not Exist starts from a POV human perspective with a shot I took at 5:30 AM at sunrise in The Hague during one of the wildest seas of this year. It then slowly shifts to a more passive voyeurist perspective in which the nature that remains untouched by current affairs becomes the active subjects in the video.”