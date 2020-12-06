Arctic Monkeys brengen ‘Live At The Royal Albert Hall’ uit

Arctic Monkeys en War Child UK presenteren met trots de release van ‘Arctic Monkeys – Live At The Royal Albert Hall’. Alle opbrengsten gaan naar War Child UK om te helpen bij het opvullen van het verwachte tekort (dat kan oplopen tot 2 miljoen pond in 2021) als gevolg van de verwoestende impact van Covid-19 op hun fondsenwerving. Deze fondsen zijn dringend nodig om degenen die het zwaarst door het virus zijn getroffen te ondersteunen.

“On June 7, 2018 we played a very special show at London’s Royal Albert Hall. All the proceeds from that memorable night were donated to War Child UK in support of the vital work they do protecting, educating and rehabilitating children who have experienced the trauma of conflict and the horror of war. The situation that was bad in 2018 is now desperate and those children and their families need our help more than ever. To enable War Child UK to reduce their funding deficit and continue their valuable work, we are happy to be able to release a live album, recorded that evening at The Royal Albert Hall. All proceeds will go direct to the charity. We thank all our fans in advance for their support of this release and in turn for their support of War Child UK” – Arctic Monkeys