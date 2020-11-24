Bear’s Den brengt kerstsingle uit en kondigt nieuwe EP aan

Na de release van hun ‘Fragments’ EP in september, sluit Bear’s Den het kalenderjaar af met een nieuwe plaat. ‘Christmas, Hopefully’ EP verschijnt op 1 december en de gelijknamige titeltrack is vanaf heden te beluisteren. Het nummer volgt de voorgaande winternummers ‘Berlin’ (2018) en ‘Only Son of The Falling Snow’ (2019) op.

Christmas, Hopefully EP bevat drie nieuwe nummers van de band. De titeltrack gaat over het doorbrengen van Kerst zonder dierbaren. Favourite Patient gaat over de verloofde van zanger Andrew Davie – een dokter die de gevolgen van de pandemie van dichtbij meemaakt. De EP wordt afgesloten met Berlin Pt II, het vervolg op hun kerstlied uit 2019, dat inmiddels meer dan 20 miljoen keer is gestreamd.

De band zegt het volgende over de release: “It’s been an incredibly strange and difficult year for all of us. What Christmas stands for couldn’t be more at odds with the idea of lockdown or a tier system and the idea of potentially not being able to share that time with friends and family. Christmas can also be quite a challenging and difficult time of year for a lot of people even when there isn’t a pandemic going on. I had this song sitting on a shelf for a while, unfinished and with everything going on decided this year to try and rework it and finish it … The central lyric is “I hope you find some peace of mind, this Christmas, hopefully” – I think that line pretty much sums the song up.”