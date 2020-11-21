Iron Maiden brengt live album uit

Het nieuwe Iron Maiden dubbel live album bevat meer dan 100 minuten aan klassiekers en is sinds afgelopen week beschikbaar op zowel alle streamingsplatformen als op vinyl en CD. De live opnames zijn opgenomen in Mexico City tijdens drie uitverkochte arena shows van de ‘Nights Of The Dead – Legacy Of The Beast’ tour. De tour begon in 2018 en zal in de zomer van 2021 eindigen in Europa.

De pers: “De beste setlist sinds mensenheugenis, een prima geluid, een tot op het bod gemotiveerde band en een uitzinnig publiek. Kortom, alle ingrediënten voor een bijzonder geslaagd livealbum, dat het vorige, ‘The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter’ uit 2017, op alle fronten overklast”.

Steve Harris: “When the final leg of our 2020 Legacy tour this summer had to be canceled due to the COVID pandemic, the whole band was very disappointed and deflated and we know our fans felt the same. We’d been really looking forward to bringing the show to even more countries and although we’ve been able to reschedule most of our European own-shows for 2021, we thought we’d take a listen to the recordings from the tour so far and see if we could create a definitive live album souvenir that everyone, everywhere could enjoy.

I’m very pleased with the results, especially as this set list includes songs which have never made it to a live CD before, such as’ For The Greater Good Of God ‘, and other older songs like’ Where Eagles Dare ‘,’ Flight Of Icarus’, ‘The Clansman’ and ‘Sign Of The Cross’ which haven’t been included in our live set releases for many years. We’ve never released a live album from Mexico before and I think this recording does justice to the passion and joy of our Mexican fans who always give us such a fantastic welcome whenever we play there”.

Iron Maiden

Toen Iron Maiden in de 70’s opgericht werd door Steve Harris, wist niemand dat de band zo succesvol zou worden. 44 jaar na het oprichten van Iron Maiden heeft de band meer dan 80 miljoen album sales en 2000 live performances op hun naam staan. Na 15 studio albums uitgebracht te hebben, verdient Iron Maiden de status als een van de meest bekende bands ooit met hits zoals ‘Run To The Hills’ en ‘The Trooper’. Volgend jaar tourt Iron Maiden met hun ‘Nights of the Dead – Legacy of the Beast’ door Europa, waaronder ook Nederland. Ze zullen 10 juli 2021 optreden in het Gelredome.