Mulay brengt haar debuut EP Antracyte uit

De in Berlijn gevestigde artiest Mulay brengt op 29 januari haar debuut EP ‘Antracyte’ uit via Groenland Records. ‘Antracyte’ werd in Berlijn opgenomen met producer Rick Vincent Will en in Engeland gemasterd door Matt Colton (Muse, Coldplay, James Blake, Hot Chip). De eerste single ‘Shame’ is nu uit.

Mulay is een producer en artiest die alternatieve R&B maakt. In de razendsnelle wereld probeert Mulay tijdloze muziek te maken, met inspiratie bronnen als FKA Twigs, SZA en Sevdaliza. Soulvolle R&B, Trip-Hop, empathische pop en elektronica worden verweven tot een downtempo sound die Mulay typeert.

Mulay studeerde in Nederland jazz en pop aan ArtEZ University of the Arts en ontwikkelde zich daar tot de multidisciplinaire artiest die ze nu is. “Writing is my therapy and in expressing myself, I translate raw, real, and often complicated emotion into art in as many dimensions as possible; film, music, movement and live performance. I want to create an alternate world that takes people on a journey through the depths of my mind, one that will end up serving as a surface for people on the outside to reflect upon themselves.” – aldus Mulay

‘Antracyte’ is een concept EP die gaat over een intense breakup die gevolgd werd door een tijd van zelfreflectie. Het start bij de onschuldige dood, het verlies van loyaliteit wat wordt gevolgd door het verlies van geborgenheid en identiteit en uiteindelijk resulteert in een nieuwe versie van zichzelf. Met thema’s als verraad, schuld, moraal, vooroordelen en tot slot de acceptatie van ieders menselijkheid verwerkt Mulay het eindigen van die relatie in teksten die gaan over tegenstrijdige emoties op een rauwe en eerlijke manier. De nummers ‘Antracyte’ en ‘Medusa’ werden ook tijdens haar tijd in Arnhem geschreven. Antracyte is een zwanenzang voor haar oude leven, en een viering van haar persoonlijke en creatieve wedergeboorte.

“The whole EP is about challenging the idea of right and wrong, about broadening the spectrum between black and white. We’re all human, we’re all imperfect and that makes us who we are. It’s a celebration of the darkness within, the corners and edges of our soul.”

De eerste single afkomstig van de EP, ‘Shame’, is nu uit. “The track ‘Shame’ captures a conversation with myself, facing my own reflection, that leads to a moment of realization that beating myself down doesn’t help anyone and that there is no gain in self-hate and self-destruction. It’s a reminder to not judge myself too harshly and to be myself a better friend, which I’m still in the process of learning. It’s a self-confrontation striving for self-acceptance. An inner voice that encourages you to embrace who you are, to walk your own path with pride instead of constantly trying to meet other people’s expectations or hiding parts of you away in order to receive their confirmation. A dare to love yourself in all your dimensions.”