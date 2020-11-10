Gabriel Rios is terug met nieuwe muziek

Gabriel Rios is na zes jaar terug met nieuwe muziek. Vandaag bracht hij ‘No soy de aquí, ni soy de allá’ uit, de eerste single van een nieuw Spaanstalig project.

“Having spent a long time away from home, I wanted to make a Spanish language album for quite some time now. I chose songs from my father and grandfather’s era. Songs that I grew up without really paying attention. This particular song perfectly describes the feeling of being uprooted and living the ‘drifter’ existence. The lyrics are joyous and carefree, old school bohemian. The music is darker though. It’s that contrast that caught my attention.”