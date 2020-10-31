Meghan Trainor brengt allereerste kerstalbum uit

Met het uitbrengen van haar allereerste kerstalbum ziet Meghan Trainor – zelf vlak voor kerst geboren – een droom uitkomen. En dit album vol originele en klassieke kersthits is wel heel bijzonder voor de zangeres, want op ‘A Very Trainor Christmas’ zingen Meghans neefjes, nichtje en vader ook mee.

Daarnaast zijn ook Earth, Wind & Fire en Seth MacFarlane te horen. Meghan: “Songs featuring my family are like permanent memories that I get to replay all the time. Earth, Wind & Fire and Seth MacFarlane are two of my family’s all-time-favorites – we worship the ground they walk on – so to get them to feature on this album still doesn’t feel real. Best Christmas present ever!”