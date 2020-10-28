Laatste nieuws:
Leon Bridges, Lucky Daye – All About You
Dua Lipa kondigt exclusieve livestream ‘Studio 2054’ aan
Arctic Monkeys en War Child UK kondigen album ‘Live At The Royal Albert Hall’ aan
Martin Kohlstedt kondigt album release aan van ‘FLUR’
Angelo Cares brengt single ‘The Sun Will Rise Again’ van debuut EP Modern Mantras’
Melanie C – Melanie C
Full Concert: Stevie Wonder live @ Glastonbury, England (2010)
28 oktober, de verjaardag van Eros Ramazzotti
Navigate
HOME
Muzieknieuws
Concertverslagen
Festivals
ADE
Bospop
Brutal Assault
CityRock
Dour
Eendracht Festival
Festyland
Geuzenpop
Jera On Air
KempenerPop
Lowlands
Mundial
Paaspop
Pinkpop
The Brave
The Hague Jazz
Interviews
CD Recensies
Legendary Albums
Prijsvragen
Extra
Verjaardagen
@Enjoythismusic
Je bent in:
Home
»
@Enjoythismusic
»
Leon Bridges, Lucky Daye – All About You
@Enjoythismusic
Leon Bridges, Lucky Daye – All About You
By
Wil Wander
on
29 oktober 2020
0 Comments
Deel:
Twitter
Facebook
Google+
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Tumblr
Email
Vorige artikel
Dua Lipa kondigt exclusieve livestream ‘Studio 2054’ aan
Related
Posts
28 oktober 2020
0
Portugal. The Man – Who’s Gonna Stop Me (feat. “Weird Al” Yankovic)
27 oktober 2020
0
James Blake – Before
26 oktober 2020
0
Lana Del Rey – Let Me Love You Like A Woman