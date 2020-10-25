Nothing But Thieves brengt derde album uit

Eindelijk is het er: ‘Moral Panic’, het derde album van Nothing But Thieves. Op het album staan onder meer de singles ‘Is Everybody Going Crazy?’, ‘Real Love Song’, ‘Impossible’ en het recentelijk uitgebrachte ‘Phobia’.

Nothing But Thieves snijdt met ‘Moral Panic’ een aantal maatschappelijke thema’s aan. “We are pitted against one another consistently. Our fears are used against us for ad revenue. The modern debate calls for us to assume anyone who disagrees with us on any level, holds a view which is completely in opposition to ours. My truth is not your truth and your truth makes you scum.”

Het was niet direct de bedoeling van de band om een politiek album te maken, maar uiteindelijk werd dat het volgens eigen zeggen toch wel. “The album hinges on what effect the pressures of the modern world and the information age have on us. It’s about people.”