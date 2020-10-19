Archive brengt remixalbum ‘Versions: Remixed’ uit

Op 20 november brengt Archive een remixalbum uit van hun laatste album: ‘Versions: Remixed’. Het album verschijnt zowel digitaal als op CD. Op vinyl komt het album volgend jaar uit.

Archive over het remixalbum: “I’m always fascinated to see where other artists and producers take our music when they’re given free rein to bring their creativity to the project. The remix concept harks back to the very earliest origins of the band in the club scene of the early 90’s. But these aren’t club remixes, we wanted a remix album that reflects the mood of the original Versions album – contemplative and atmospheric. I think all the remixers involved here have done a fantastic job, I thank them so much for their creative input, I really love the results!”

De eerste single ‘Fuck U (Version)’ luister je hieronder en is geproduceerd door Taroug, een fan die meedeed aan de remixcompetitie van Archives.