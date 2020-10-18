Guy Sebastian brengt 9e studioalbum ‘T.R.U.T.H.’

Met onder meer 14 top tien singles, 64 platina singles en 4 miljoen verkochte albums is Guy Sebastian één van Australië’s grootste popsterren. Afgelopen week bracht hij ‘T.R.U.T.H.’ uit, het negende studioalbum van de singer-songwriter met de herkenbare, warme stem. De titel zegt eigenlijk alles over de inhoud van het album.

“I wanted to create something that was about my life, the things that I’ve been through and my truths.” aldus Guy. Op ‘T.R.U.T.H.’ staan twaalf soul-popsongs, waaronder de hits ‘Before I Go’, ‘Choir’ en ‘Standing With You’ en de vorige maand uitgebrachte single ‘Love On Display’.