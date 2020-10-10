Ane Brun brengt nieuwe single ‘Crumbs’ uit

Ane Brun bracht afgelopen week haar gloednieuwe single ‘Crumbs’ uit via haar label Balloon Ranger Recordings. ”I think many people can recognise a situation like this. People getting involved with someone who’s already in a relationship is more common than we might like to think. We can end up eating the crumbs of a potential relationship, leaving us emotionally starving. When I wrote this song I kept thinking about Nina Simone’s amazing rendition of ‘The Other Woman’ by Jessie Mae Robinson.” zegt Ane Brun.

Ane maakte afgelopen maand bekend dat ze dit jaar niet één, maar twee nieuwe albums uitbrengt. Haar eerste nieuwe muziek sinds album ‘When I’m Free’ uit 2015. Het eerste album ‘After The Great Storm’ komt op 30 oktober 2020 uit en ‘How Beauty Holds The Hand Of Sorrow’ volgt op 27 november 2020.