Midnight Oil brengt nieuw studioalbum uit

Het is bijna 20 jaar geleden dat Midnight Oil een studioalbum heeft uitgebracht. Op 30 oktober verschijnt het 7-track album, ‘The Makarrata Project’ op CD en vinyl. Midnight Oil zal opbrengsten van dit album doneren aan organisaties die zich inzetten voor gelijke rechten voor de oorspronkelijke inwoners van Australië.

Als voorproefje op het album bracht de band vorige maand de leadtrack ‘Gadigal Land’ uit (met Dan Sultan, Joel Davison, Kaleena Briggs & Bunna Lawrie). De tweede single, ‘First Nation’ (met Jessica Mauboy & Tasman Keith) kwam deze week uit.

Ook is de volledige tracklisting bekendgemaakt, inclusief alle artiesten die hebben meegewerkt aan het album, waaronder ook een aantal prominente First Nations artiesten: Jessica Mauboy, Alice Skye en Tasman Keith, Leah Flanagan, Troy Cassar-Daley, Kev Carmody, Sammy Butcher en Frank Yamma. Een van de liedjes op het album heeft een postuum vocale bijdrage van de legendarische artiest bekend als Gurrumul. Als afsluiter van het thema-album is een all-star lezing te horen van The Uluru Statement From The Heart, met prominente, inheemse Australiërs zoals Stan Grant, Stan Grant, Ursula Yovich, Pat Anderson en Adam Goodes.

“All of these brilliant collaborators that we worked with delivered fresh interpretations of the songs, and brought strong new ideas to the album,” legt drummer Rob Hirst uit: “This added immensely to the final result. We were particularly moved that Gurrumul’s family and label gave us these previously unheard recordings of him singing. They’re a real highlight.”

Frontman Peter Garrett :, “It’s been 250 years since Cook landed, when Aboriginal and Islander peoples’ children, land & waters were first taken away. Yet the impacts of the original dispossession are still widely felt. We urgently need to up the ante on Reconciliation generally and follow through on the ground breaking Uluru Statement. These songs are about recognising that our shared history needs settlement, and that more than ever, as the Statement From The Heart proclaims, we need to walk together to create a better future.”

“The band has always liked to cover a lot of ground,” aldus guitarist/keyboardist Jim Moginie, “but this mini-album is particularly diverse. The common thread comes from the subject matter and the collaborative spirit behind each song.”

Midnight Oil zal samen met Sony Music Entertainment Australië de opbrengsten doneren aan organisaties die aandacht vragen voor ‘The Uluru Statement From The Heart’. Na eeuwen van vechten voor erkenning en rechtvaardigheid, de 2017’s Uluru Statement pleit voor de oprichting van een ‘First Nations Voice’, vastgelegd in de Australische grondwet en de oprichting van een ‘Makarrata Commission’, die toeziet op het maken van afspraken tussen de overheid en Aboriginal en Torres Strait Islander mensen.

Het album is geproduceerd door Warne Livesey die ook meewerkte aan de albums ‘Diesel & Dust’, ‘Blue Sky Mining’ en ‘Capricornia.’

THE MAKARRATA PROJECT – Tracklisting:

1. ‘First Nation’ (feat. Jessica Mauboy & Tasman Keith)

2. ‘Gadigal Land’ (feat. Dan Sultan, Joel Davison, Kaleena Briggs & Bunna Lawrie)

3. ‘Change The Date’ (feat. Gurrumul Yunupingu & Dan Sultan)

4. ‘Terror Australia’ (feat. Alice Skye)

5. ‘Desert Man, Desert Woman’ (feat. Frank Yamma)

6. ‘Wind In My Head’ [Makarrata version] (feat Kev Carmody & Sammy Butcher)

7. ‘Uluru Statement From The Heart’ (read by Pat Anderson, Stan Grant, Adam Goodes, Ursula Yovich & Troy Cassar-Daley) / Come On Down (feat. Troy Cassar-Daley)