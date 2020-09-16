EELS kondigt nieuw album aan: ‘Earth To Dora’

Het hing al geruime tijd in de lucht met de releases van de singles ‘Baby Let’s Make It Real’ en ‘Who You Say You Are’, maar nu is het officieel: EELS komt met een nieuw album. Het nieuwe album ‘Earth To Dora’ verschijnt op 30 oktober 2020 en is de opvolger van ‘The Deconstruction’ uit 2018.

EELS is een constante factor in de muziek sinds de release van het debuutalbum ‘Beautiful Freak’ in 1996. Sindsdien heeft de band twaalf studioalbums uitgebracht en bracht frontman E (Mark Oliver Everett) in 2008 zijn boek ‘Things the Grandchildren Should Know’ uit en speelde hij in de award-winnende ‘Parallel Worlds, Parallel Lives’ documentaire over de zoektocht naar zijn vader: kwantumfysicus Hugh Everett III. In 2015 bracht de band het livealbum en de concertfilm van hun show in De Royal Albert Hall uit en datzelfde jaar werd hun single ‘Fresh Blood’ (2009) de theme song van HBO’s ‘The Jinx’. Van 2016 tot 2018 verscheen E in Judd Apatow’s Netflix original serie ‘Love’.

Nu is daar dus een nieuw album. ‘Earth To Dora’ werd opgenomen in EELS’ Los Feliz Studio in Californië. Het album is geproduceerd door frontman Mark Oliver Everett (E), en is uitgevoerd door E, Koool G Murder, The Chet en P-Boo.

Over het nieuwe album vertelt E: “These songs came about just before the pandemic hit and changed everything. I’m hoping they can be, maybe kind of soothing or something. To hear songs dealing with things we are dreaming about getting back to. Or maybe people are dealing with some of the topics right now as well. Just one song was done in the thick of the early pandemic days, ‘Are We Alright Again’, which is kind of a quarantine daydream I desperately needed to have.”

‘Earth To Dora’ verschijnt op 30 oktober zowel digitaal als fysiek. De fysieke release komt in de standaard 12” LP en als limited edition dubbel 12” LP box set op doorzichtig rood vinyl. Deze deluxe set bevat tevens een lithoprint, CD digipack, A5 stickersheet, koelkastmagneten en een 12” slip-mat.