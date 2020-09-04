AYREON brengt nieuwe video uit voor ‘This Human Equation’

Ayreon brengt op 25 september via Music Theories Recordings een gloednieuw, grootschalig en episch studioalbum uit, genaamd ‘Transitus’. Het album zal gepaard gaan met een 28 pagina’s tellend stripboek en zal beschikbaar zijn op 2CD, 2LP gatefold rood transparant vinyl en een 48 pagina’s tellend Earbook met 5 discs; 2CD album, 1CD instrumentale versies, 1CD guide vocal versies, en een DVD met o.a. een behind the scenes video, een videoclip, trailer en een 5.1 audio-mix van het album.

Over de gloednieuwe video voor ‘This Human Equation’ zegt Arjen Lucassen:

“Here is the 3rd groovy lyric video from the new Ayreon album, highlighting the lovely Simone Simons as the ruthless but deceptively cute Angel of Death in Transitus. I also love the priceless introduction by our favorite doctor, Tom Baker. And yes Ayreonauts… there are several clues to the intricate Ayreon mythology, besides the obvious reference in the title: THIS HUMAN EQUATION!” ‘This Human Equation’ features Tom Baker, Simone Simons, Marcela Bovio & Caroline Westendorp.