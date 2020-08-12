The Nude Party brengt nieuw studioalbum ‘Midnight Manor’ uit

De Amerikaanse band The Nude Party brengt op 2 oktober zijn tweede studioalbum getiteld ‘Midnight Manor’ uit via New West Records. De 12 nummers op het album werden in zes dagen live op tape opgenomen in The Outlier Inn in New York. De mix werd verzorgd door John Agnello, bekend van onder andere Dinosaur Jr. en Kurt Vile. De nieuwe single ‘Cure Is You’ is nu uit.

De zes bandleden hebben elkaar leren kennen op North Carolina’s Appalachian State University, waar ze samen in een huis woonden. Inmiddels zijn ze verhuisd naar een huis met een groot stuk grond, diep in het Catskillgebertge, zo’n 150km boven NYC. Daar kwam de inspiratie en schreven ze Midnight Manor. Zoals veel jonge bands die ineens succes krijgen, ondervond The Nude Party de stress, druk, persoonlijke beroering en een veranderende interne dynamiek tijdens het touren. De band had al die tijd geen ruimte voor creativiteit. Pas toen ze er, eenmaal thuis, weer voor gingen zitten en nummers gingen schrijven volgde de ontlading van al die opgebouwde spanning. Die energie en ervaring werd in het nieuwe album Midnight Manor gestopt en bracht de band uiteindelijk dichter bij elkaar.

“If I had to think about a long-term goal for this band, it would be to just exist, and exist in a purposeful way.” zegt voorman Patton Magee “And in 10, 20 years? I want to be onstage and still be surrounded by my friends. So we’ll just continue to do what we know how to do, and what we love to do. I know that’s easier said than done, but that’s what’s important to us.”

‘Midnight Manor’ is de opvolger van The Nude Party’s gelijknamige debuutalbum dat wereldwijd lovende kritieken kreeg. Vervolgens stonden ze op festivals als Lollapalooza, All Points East en Best Kept Secret, ook verzorgde ze voorprogramma’s van niemand minder dan Jack White en Arctic Monkeys.

‘Cure is You’ is de nieuwe single afkomstig van het album. “The lyrical ideas for the song originally came from a measles outbreak near our town that was caused by children not being vaccinated and sent to school. We were intrigued by the notion of a disease which had been widely eradicated coming back to haunt folks for their own disbelief in the cure for it. This all happened a year before we knew our world would be stopped in its tracks by a global pandemic. The song took on a new meaning once the world was battling COVID-19 but we still see these themes in the people who denounce the advice of experts on diseases, refuse to wear masks, and continue to fight for their right to gather en masse while many people become sick or die around them every day.” – aldus Connor Mikita, drummer van de band.