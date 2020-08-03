Alanis Morissette brengt nieuw album: ‘Such Pretty Forks In The Road’

Verandering is altijd een belangrijke drijfveer geweest voor het creatieve proces van Alanis Morissette. Dit komt tot uiting in stuwende rocktracks, maar ook in subtiele nummers die gaan over vallen, opstaan en doorgaan. Ook op haar nieuwe album ‘Such Pretty Forks In The Road’, de opvolger van ‘Havoc And Bright Lights’ uit 2012, vormen de veranderingen in haar leven de drijvende kracht. De ervaringen die ze de afgelopen acht jaar heeft opgedaan, verwerkte Alanis Morissette in elf nummers die ze maakte met songwriter Michael Farrell (Morrissey, Macy Gray) en producer Alex Hope (Troye Sivan, Ben Platt, Tove Lo).

Over Such Pretty Forks In The Road zegt Alanis: “It’s about specific decisions that you make at certain points in your life. You find yourself at a crossroads from time to time, that’s when you have to choose one way or another. Should I go back on tour? Is it time to write a new record? Should I marry my partner? Do we want more kids? What am I going to eat for breakfast? Millions of choices to make and options unfolding in front of you. Some of which are beautiful and pleasant, while others go along with major change and pose a huge challenge. On my album, I discuss both types.”