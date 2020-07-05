Planningtorock en Chanel brengen ‘PlanningtoChanel’ uit

Planningtorock en Chanel hebben de handen inéén geslagen en brengen in juli het album ‘PlanningtoChanel’ uit. Een deel van de opbrengsten van deze release zullen zij doneren aan Marsha P Johnson Institute – een goed doel dat zich inzet voor de Black Trans community in de VS.

De samenwerking tussen gender-queer songwriter en componist Planningtorock en Chanel kwam tot stand tijdens de show van Chanel’s herfst-wintercollectie van 2020, waar sound director Michel Gaubert de muziek produceerde met Planningtorock. Gaubert vertelt daarover: “I always felt that Jam (Rostron, a.k.a. Planningtorock) incorporates operatic and cinematic elements to their unique sound. The Chanel show was inspired by French cinema from the 70’s and 80’s and Planningtorock blessed the show with their sound and gave birth to PlanningtoChanel”. ‘PlanningtoChanel’ komt uit op 22 juli.

De eerste single ‘Jam Fam’ is onlangs verschenen.