David Gilmour terug met nieuwe single: ‘Yes, I Have Ghosts’

David Gilmour is terug met een wel heel bijzondere nieuwe track. ‘Yes, I Have Ghosts’ markeert niet alleen zijn eerste nieuwe muziek in vijf jaar, op het nummer is ook zijn eigen dochter Romany te horen, die zowel zingt als de harp bespeelt. De samenwerking tussen vader en dochter werd in eerste instantie uit nood geboren, zo vertelt David: “I was working on this song, just as we went into lockdown and had to cancel a session with backing singers but, as it turned out, the solution was right here and I couldn’t be happier with the way Romany’s voice blends with mine and her beautiful harp playing has been another revelation.”

‘Yes, I Have Ghosts’ werd geïnspireerd door het nieuwe boek van de Britse schrijver Polly Samson ‘A Theatre For Dreamers’ en was aanvankelijk alleen te beluisteren als onderdeel van het audioboek. Polly Samson, die ook de lyrics schreef voor het nummer, zegt over het project: “Collaborating with David – as I have done many times over the last 30 years, writing songs for both Pink Floyd and his solo albums – we were able to bring together the worlds of literature and music to enhance the listening experience and connect with audiences in a way which I don’t think has been done before.”