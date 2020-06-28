Dermot Kennedy zingt over kansen en groei op ‘Giants’

Verandering wringt en dat is ook iets wat Dermot Kennedy heeft ervaren tijdens de afgelopen coronaperiode. Daar kwam gelukkig ook groei bij kijken, want verandering heeft vaak voldoende momenten in zich waar lering uit getrokken kan worden. Voor de woensdag verschenen single ‘Giants’ put hij dan ook inspiratie uit deze tijd en ziet hij het ook als een kans. Het is de eerste nieuwe release van Kennedy sinds zijn succesvolle album ‘Without Fear’ van vorig jaar, met daarop zijn enorm succesvolle hit ‘Power Over Me’.

De achtentwintigjarige Ierse zanger zegt er zelf het volgende over: “Change hurts and growing hurts. Giants is a song about just that, steeped in bittersweet nostalgia. It’s about acknowledging our loss of youth and how time inevitably changes things. Yet in the same breath the song is an encouragement to be brave – individually, and collectively. Walking into an unknown future together can be beautiful just as much as it is scary. As events have unfolded over the last few months and have at times felt hopeless, this song has carried me through as a reminder that the future is still full of hope and there is opportunity in the darkness and a brighter future can await.”