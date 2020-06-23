Plants and Animals kondigt nieuw album ‘The Jungle’ aan

Het indierocktrio Plants and Animals uit Montreal heeft het vijfde studioalbum ‘The Jungle’ aangekondigd voor 23 oktober via Secret City Records. ‘The Jungle’ is hun kortste album tot nu toe en zeker hun meest gedurfde met acht nummers in een wereld vol ruis. Vandaag delen ze de eerste single en video ‘House on Fire’, een vrolijke, energieke track die perfect lijkt te passen bij de surrealistische zomer die de wereld dit jaar beleeft.

‘House on Fire’ kwam uit Warren’s angstaanjagende gevoel dat een vriend die te veel slaappillen slikte, zou vergeten zijn kachel uit te zetten.

“We started working on this a couple of years ago. Warren was afraid for a friend’s health. He thought he was self-medicating too much and not taking care of himself. He couldn’t let go of this image of an overworked dude swallowing too many sleeping pills and falling asleep with the stove on. So it began as the place next door, sometime before Greta Thunberg turned the expression into a rallying cry, where Earth is the house and the people are sleeping. It’s terrifying, and on the whole we’re not unlike this friend, are we?”, aldus de band.

Plants and Animals is een iconisch trio, gevestigd in Montreal, dat al van kinds af aan samenspeelt en in 2008 op het internationale toneel verscheen met ‘Parc Avenue’. De band heeft sindsdien een gevarieerde cult-aanhang ontwikkeld, gebouwd op de schouders van hun zelfgeproduceerde platen en hun intense liveshows.