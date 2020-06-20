Nieuw album John Legend: ‘Bigger Love’

John Legend heeft zijn langverwachte nieuwe album uitgebracht: ‘Bigger Love’. De EGOT-winnaar (winnaar van een Emmy, Grammy, Oscar en Tony Award) introduceerde afgelopen week het album zelf met een post op Instagram: “This project has been a labor of love for me, something I’ve spent over a year conceiving and creating. I poured my heart and soul into these songs and collaborated with some incredibly gifted co-writers, producers and musicians.”

Hij schrijft ook over wat nu speelt in de wereld en geeft een krachtige boodschap mee: “I’m under no illusion that music can save the world or solve the world’s problems, but I’ve always turned to music to help me through tough times and I know many of you have done the same. (…) I debuted in 2004 with an album called ‘Get Lifted’. And now, as we enter the summer of 2020, I hope this new album can get you lifted again, fill your hearts with love and inspiration, give you something to dance to, something to hold hands to, something to make love to.’’