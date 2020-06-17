Nieuwe data voor concerten Paul Carrack

De tournee van Paul Carrack, die zou plaatsvinden in oktober 2020, is verplaatst naar oktober 2021. Omdat de maatregelen omtrent COVID-19 wat betreft evenementen na 1 september nog onduidelijk zijn is er besloten om de tournee te verplaatsen.

“To all my fans in the Netherlands and Belgium. I regret to inform you that after consultation with our partners and venues in the Netherlands and Belgium, we feel we must take the advice we are being given and further postpone our Dutch and Belgian dates from October 2020 to October 2021. The COVID-19 measures in the Netherlands and Belgium are still unclear in regards to how events will be handled in October. I very much hope that the new dates will work out for all ticket buyers. All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. If you are unable to make the rescheduled dates, please reach out to your point of purchase for further information.

Take care and hope to see you all soon”

Paul Carrack