Thomas Dybdahl begint zijn nieuwe project ‘Cabin Fever’

Zijn laatste album ‘FEVER’ verscheen op 13 maart eerder dit jaar. Op de vooravond van de Corona-lockdown. Grenzen werden gesloten, social distancing werd het nieuwe normaal en alle concerten en festivals geannuleerd. Dit betekende voor Thomas dat hij ineens een lege agenda had. In plaats van het live spelen van zijn muziek, waar hij een jaar aan heeft gewerkt, moest Thomas ineens iets anders vinden om te gaan doen.

Thomas: “Luckily for me and my studio partner and co-producer Håvard Rosenberg we absolutely LOVE working in the studio. We had the biggest bout of ‘finished album blues’ ever when we locked the final mix for FEVER and wished we could just keep it going in the same direction for months more. Well, it turned out that we could. Indeed it was the only thing we could really do and after the obligatory first week of living on the couch in PJs we jumped at it.”

‘Cabin Fever’ kan gezien worden als een verlengstuk van het album ‘Fever’. Een project dat qua omvang zal blijven groeien, want Thomas zal steeds meer nieuwe muziek gaan toevoegen. Zolang de lockdown van kracht is en touren niet mogelijk is, zullen Thomas en zijn studio partner in de studio zitten en het project voorzetten.

Thomas: “We will add the songs as we finish them and we have no idea how many songs will be added in the end. We will just keep it going. The songs are in the same style and vibe as the rest of the FEVER record and the songs will naturally reflect the mood, emotional rollercoaster, excessive drinking, worry and sometimes boredom this time has presented us with.”

“All the best and stay safe, I can’t wait to meet you all again at a place where music is played live!!” -Thomas

De eerste track van ‘Cabin Fever’ is ‘Hard Liquor’ en komt uit op 19 juni.