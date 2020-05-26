Brits-Finse artiest otta kondigt tweede EP aan

De Brits-Finse artiest otta kondigt haar tweede EP aan. Eerder dit jaar verscheen haar debuut ‘after it all blew over’, dat lovend ontvangen werd door onder andere The Guardian en The Line Of Best Fit. De opvolger, ‘Songbook’, breidt haar muzikale palet verder uit. Otta gaat op zoek naar de betekenis achter wat een “songbook” representeert voor mensen, zo vertelt ze: “A ‘songbook’ is also this quite clean thing. I wanted to make my own one, but with the reality of what that would sound like for me. I knew from the way my music had been sounding that the completed songs would feel the opposite to the feeling I got from the word.”

Haar nieuwe single ‘never see’ kwam afgelopen week uit en draagt ze op aan degenen die niet in staat zijn om het goede te zien in dat wat om je heen is, maar ook dat wat zich in jou schuil houdt. ‘Songbook’ verschijnt op 10 juli.