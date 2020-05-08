Bob Dylan komt met nieuw studioalbum

Bob Dylan komt binnenkort met een nieuw studio album, ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’. Het zal het eerste album van Bob Dylan met nieuw materiaal in acht jaar worden . Vandaag is ook het nieuwe nummer ‘False Prophet’ uitgekomen. De aankondiging volgt op de release van twee andere nummers van ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’: ‘I Contain Multitudes’ en het epische, bijna zeventien minuten durende ‘Murder Most Foul’.

Over ‘Murder Most Foul’ schreef Omar Zalmonowitz: “The success of Dylan’s first and only No. 1 Billboard chart hit song is not in the form of a broad cultural survey. Instead it is rooted in Dylan’s unapologetic association to musical and cultural currents that he helped establish, and that he can now project with authority against the background of the present.” En Will Hodgkinson in The Times over I Contain Multitudes: “Dylan has remembered what he is better than anyone at: writing songs of fathomless depth and feeling.”

Het tien nummers tellende ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’ is het eerste album van Bob Dylan met nieuw materiaal sinds hij in 2016, als enige songwriter ooit, de Nobelprijs voor Literatuur ontving met de woorden “For having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.” Bob Dylan heeft de afgelopen 23 jaar zeven studioalbums uitgebracht en won in 2001 een Oscar en Golden Globe voor ‘Things Have Changed’ dat hij schreef voor de film ‘Wonderboys’. Zijn memoires ‘Chronicles Vol.1’ werd een wereldwijde bestseller en Bob Dylan ontving in 2012 de Presidential Medal of Freedom en in 2013 de Officier de la Legion d’honneur.

Bob Dylan heeft wereldwijd meer dan 125 miljoen albums verkocht. ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’ is zijn 39e studioalbum. Het album zal via Columbia Records verschijnen, op 19 juni 2020.