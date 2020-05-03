Glass Animals na ingrijpende periode terug met ‘Dreamland’

Je put uit het leven als muzikant en uit de vele lessen die je gaandeweg opdoet. Het ene moment vrolijk en zorgeloos, het andere aangrijpend en zwaar. Maar ook daarin ligt groei. Dat hebben de Glass Animals persoonlijk ervaren en positief benut voor hun eerste single en het gelijknamige derde album, ‘Dreamland’, dat op 10 juli uitkomt.

Hierop maakt de band gebruik van emotionele en persoonlijke ervaringen, waaronder een zwaar fietsongeluk van hun vriend en drummer Joe Seaward. Hij vocht voor zijn leven, wat gek genoeg uiteindelijk als inspiratie diende voor Dave Bayley. De ingetogen, charmante frontman en producer van Glass Animals vertelt over die periode: “The idea for this album came at a time of confusion and uncertainty. My best friend was in the hospital. I didn’t know if he’d make it. The future was damn scary and completely unknown. During those weeks in the hospital, it was so difficult to look forwards that I found myself looking backwards. Digging around in my mind, pulling up old memories, finding comfort in them even if they were uncomfortable in themselves.”

De band was onlangs weer begonnen met touren, toen ze noodgedwongen weer thuis kwamen te zitten. Een bittere pil om te slikken, die door Bayley naar het positieve wordt gedraaid: “I spent weeks devastated that our big plans to bring this album to you in real life on a stage were shattered…but, somehow, in all the uncertainty and before all the unknowns…right now seems like the most insane, but also the most apt time to reveal this record. growing up is a strange time, the hospital was a strange time, and here we are in a strange time again.”