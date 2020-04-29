Courtney Marie Andrews stelt release ‘Old Flowers’ uit

De Amerikaanse country zangeres Courtney Marie Andrews zal de release van haar lang verwachte studioalbum ‘Old Flowers’ uitstellen om platenzaken te steunen. ‘Old Flowers’ zal nu op 24 juli uitkomen via Loose. Deze nieuwe releasedatum maakt het mogelijk om de plaat zowel fysiek als digitaal op hetzelfde moment beschikbaar te stellen.

Courtney Marie Andrews zegt hierover: “Unfortunately, I must push back the release of my new record, ‘Old Flowers’, to July 24th. In order to protect the safety of its workers, the vinyl manufacturing plant producing my record is temporarily closed for the time being meaning it won’t be possible to meet the original release date. As a lifelong lover of independent record stores, I want to try and make sure people have the opportunity to get it from their favorite local store the same day it is available to stream. During these strange times, I think it’s important we work together, rather than trudge ahead alone and abandon those who have helped artists along the way. I can’t explain to you how much this record means to me personally, and I am so incredibly excited for it to reach your ears soon. It’s just showing up fashionably late, 2020 style. Thank you all for your understanding and support. We are all braving this crazy storm, in different ships, but together. I am continuously inspired by everyone coming together, in so many ways, during this unprecedented time.”

‘Old Flowers’ werd geschreven nadat haar lange liefdesrelatie over was. Courtney Marie Andrews heeft zich nog niet eerder zo kwetsbaar opgesteld op een album. De tien nummers op het album leiden je langs de verschillende fases; van liefdesverdriet naar eenzaamheid en vervolgens jezelf opnieuw leren vinden.

Andrews legt uit: “’Old Flowers’ is about heartbreak. There are a million records and songs about that, but I did not lie when writing these songs. This album is about loving and caring for the person you know you can’t be with. It’s about being afraid to be vulnerable after you’ve been hurt. It’s about a woman who is alone, but okay with that, if it means truth. This was my truth this year—my nine-year relationship ended and I’m a woman alone in the world, but happy to know herself.”

‘Old Flowers’ werd geproduceerd met Andrew Sarlo, bekend van Bon Iver en Big Thief. Verder werd Courtney Marie Andrews op het album bijgestaan door Twain’s Matthew Davidson en Big Thief’s James Krivchenia. Old Flowers werd opgenomen in Sound Space Studio in Los Angeles en is de opvolger van het in 2018 verschenen ‘May Your Kindness Remain’. Courtney Marie Andrews bracht al twee singles afkomstig van ‘Old Flowers’ uit getiteld ‘If I Told’ en ‘Burlap String’.