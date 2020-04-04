Sam Smith verplaatst albumrelease en wijzigt titel

Sam Smith heeft zijn albumrelease voorlopig uitgesteld. Sam maakt echter van de nood een deugd en heeft besloten nog meer tijd te besteden aan de productie van zijn nieuwe plaat. De titel van het album, ‘To Die For’ wordt echter wel aangepast.

Sam legt uit waarom: “I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel that the title of my album and immenent release of my album don’t feel right. So I have come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions.”

Dit betekent overigens niet dat er geen nieuwe muziek van Smith uit gaat komen. “Don’t worry, though. There will be an album this year, I promise. But until then I am still going to bring out some music over the next few months, which I am incredibly excited about.”

Via Instagram houdt Sam zijn achterban op de hoogte en biedt hij steun met opbeurende woorden en muziek. Zo zong hij eerder deze week al a-capella het nummer ‘How Do You Sleep’ en een van de gospelnummers uit ‘Sister Act 2’.