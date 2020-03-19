Nothing But Thieves brengt nieuwe single: ‘Is Everybody Going Crazy?’

De Britse band Nothing But Thieves heeft een nieuwe single ‘Is Everybody Going Crazy?’ uitgebracht. Het is de eerste nieuwe muziek sinds hun EP ‘What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way’ die in 2018 verscheen en hun album ‘Broken Machine’ uit 2017.

De vijfkoppige band die succes had met nummers als ‘Trip Switch’, ‘Wake up Call’ en ‘Amsterdam’, is na twee jaar terug met ‘Is Everybody Going Crazy?’, een nummer dat inhaakt op de chaos van de huidige tijd. De single werd geproduceerd door Mike Crossey, die eerder samenwerkte met de Arctic Monkeys, en gaat over het gevoel van vervreemding in een veranderende maatschappij en het verlangen soms even uit chaos te kunnen ontsnappen.

Of, zoals de band zelf zegt: ‘There is a quiet sadness about the verses. The character in the song doesn’t understand the world around themselves or relate to the people in it. What they once thought were the principles or morals they were meant to follow no longer seem to apply. Others seem to revel in the lunacy. In a place like that, it makes you realise that you need something to hang onto, like an anchor. There are a few elements of escapism throughout the song, whether it is through another person, stealing a moment to switch off or changing their mentality.’

‘Is Everybody Going Crazy?’ is hieronder te beluisteren.