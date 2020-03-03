Eerste single Sammy Brue van nieuwe album ‘Crash Test Kid’ nu uit

Sammy Brue oogste al veel succes met zijn ep’s en het debuut-album ‘I Am Nice’ (2017) op New West Records. De nodige lofuitingen volgden als ‘Americana prodigy’, ‘wunderkind’ en ‘one of the teenagers shaping pop’. He deelde ook al podia met artiesten als Lucinda Williams, Lukas Nelson, Hayes Carll, Michael Kiwanuka en Justin Townes Earl.

Ondanks zijn nog zeer jonge leeftijd komt hij nu op zijn nieuwe studio-album ‘Crash Test Kid’ met een zeer volwassen geluid voor de dag. Het toont zijn veelzijdigheid. Het album komt op 12 juni op de markt.

“He’s truly coming into his own with a collection of songs that are stylistically diverse, musically dynamic and emotionally unguarded. He often gets at the heart of a matter or melody with just a simple but insightful turn of phrase or cleverly picked guitar, mixing alt folkcountry, indie pop and alternative (punk)rock.”

Deze dagen is Sammy Brue nog live te zien als voorprogramma van Marcus King:

03-03 – Paradiso – Amsterdam

04-03 – Metropool – Enschede