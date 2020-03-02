Madness komt naar Sjock

Sjock viert dit jaar zijn 45-jarige jubileum en pakt daarom uit met de meest spraakmakende line-up tot nu toe. Na eerder al onder meer Dropkick Murphys, Social Distortion, Agnostic Front, Black Lips, Oh Sees, Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons en New Bomb Turks te hebben geboekt, voegt de organisatie nu ook Madness (UK) toe, plus de volgende zeven acts: Equal Idiots (BE), Doghouse Sam And His Magnatones (BE), Hola Ghost (DK), L.A. Machina (USA), Pizzatramp (UK), Speedözer (BE) en Smooth Lee (BE). Binnenkort maakt Sjock zijn affiche compleet met de laatste acts waaronder nóg een internationale grootheid.

De laatste drie edities verkocht Sjock uit. Duizenden bezoekers uit heel Europa trokken naar het zonovergoten Belgische rock-‘n-roll-Mekka in Gierle om te watertanden bij onder meer (in 2017) The Hellacopters, Bad Religion, The Living End, Nashville Pussy, Zeke, New Bomb Turks, Rocket From The Crypt; (in 2018) MC50, Descendents (US), Pennywise (US), Dead Kennedys (US), Turbonegro (NO), The Mummies (US), The Bronx (US), Dwarves (US); (vorig jaar) The Hives (SWE), Flogging Molly (US), The Hellacopters (SWE), Gluecifer (NOR), CJ Ramone (USA), King Khan and the Shrines (DE), The Rumjacks (AUS).

Line-up tot nu toe:

Main Stage

Madness, Dropkick Murphys, Social Distortion, Agnostic Front, Black Lips, Oh Sees, Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, Equal Idiots, New Bomb Turks, Pat Todd and the Rankoutsiders, Death by Unga Bunga, White Fang, This Means War, Pizzatramp, Hola Ghost, Stiff Richards, L.A. Machina, Decent Criminal, Uncle Bard and the Dirty Bastards, Neighborhood Brats, Speedözer, Hukkelfukkers, Smooth Lee

At The Titty Twister

The Blasters, The Sadies, Jason Ringenberg and Band, Voodoo Swing, Vandoliers, Slacktone, Arsen Roulette, Dry Riverbed Trio The Same Old Shoes, The Ragtime Rumours, Doghouse Sam And His Magnatones , Belle Starr and the Boot Jacks, Sean K. Preston