The Black Crowes komen naar de Lotto Arena

Er was de langverwachte reünie van de broers Robinson. Er volgt op 13 februari het dertigjarig jubileum van hun debuutalbum ‘Shake Your Money Maker’. Maar vooral er is heel veel goesting om weer live te spelen en op wereldtour te gaan. 2020 wordt een fantastisch jaar voor de southern rockers van The Black Crowes! Chris en Rich Robinson staan op woensdag 4 november in de Lotto Arena met hun “The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker” tour.

The Black Crowes spelen tijdens deze tour het album ‘Shake Your Money Maker’ – “a guitar-party cracker that marries Southern R&B crunch and Anglo cock-strutting attitude” dixit Rolling Stone – integraal en voegt er ook alle hits uit hun rijke oeuvre aan toe. 4 november belooft een fantastische rock avond in Antwerpen te worden. De broers Robinson hebben sinds 2013 niet meer buiten de VS gespeeld. Kort daarna zwoeren ze nooit meer samen te spelen of te praten. Gelukkig voor de fans, heelt tijd de wonden. Chris Robinson zegt over hereniging: “I’m thrilled & blessed to be playing with my brother celebrating the music we’ve made & bringing our lives together full circle. Long live Rock n’ Roll & The Black Crowes!”