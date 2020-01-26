Dool komt met tweede album ‘Summerland’

Op 10 april brengt de Rotterdamse band Dool hun langverwachte tweede studioalbum ‘Summerland’. Het album werd opgenomen in de DAFT studio in Malmédy, België en Studio Cobra in Stockholm, Zweden met Martin Ehrencrona (Tribulation, In Solitude). De mix en mastering werd verzorgd door Cult Of Luna’s drummer Magnus Lindberg in Redmount Studio in Stockholm. ‘Sulphur & Starlight’, de eerste single afkomstig van het album, is nu uit.

Summerland is de opvolger van het in 2017 verschenen debuutalbum ‘Here Now, There Then’. “Our debut ‘Here Now, There Then’ was a big experiment because we could not foresee at all how the band would sound,” zegt zangeres, gitarist en drijvende kracht Ryanne van Dorst, “I took the skeletons of songs I had written to the other members, and we just started to jam, seeing what would happen. That was what we recorded, but we only found our own style while playing gigs during the last few years”.

‘Summerland’ laat horen hoe Dool de afgelopen jaren is gegroeid – grootser en gevarieerder op alle fronten. Het album laat een mix van dark- en post-rock horen, met invloeden uit het Midden-Oosten, psychedelica en metal. De nummers op ‘Summerland’ gaan over het bereiken van Hemelse geneugten op aarde; extase, rust en vrijheid. Ook werd Van Dorst geïnspireerd door het boek ‘What Dreams May Come’ van Richard Matheson, als een moderne interpretatie van de Bijbelse cyclus van de hel.

De term ‘Summerland’ komt van het heidendom. “Since I usually write from experience and about what keeps me awake at night, I was asking myself what makes me happy on this existential plane and how the ideal afterlife would look like. This became a recurring motif throughout the lyrics in the shapes of sex, magic, psychedelics and many other means to invoke this ‘Summerland’ in the here and now.”

Sulphur & Starlight is de eerste single van het album. “ ‘Sulphur & Starlight’ is a song about dualism. The reflection and the reflected, two sides of the same mirror. What is left of one Self in the eye of the Other and vice versa? It is the opening track of ‘Summerland’ and makes a great starting point for the journey through the album’s theme.”, aldus Ryanne van Dorst.

Dool zal op Roadburn festival Summerland presenteren waarna de band door Europa zal touren.

17 april – Roadburn Festival, Tilburg / NL

02 mei – Headbanger’s Ball Festival, Izegem / BE

21 mei – Doornroosje, Nijmegen / NL

22 mei – De Helling, Utrecht / NL

23 mei – Sniester Festival, Den Haag / NL

28 mei – Patronaat, Haarlem / NL

29 mei – Metropool, Hengelo / NL

30 mei – Vera, Groningen / NL

19 juni – Graspop Metal Meeting, Dessel / BE

18 juli – Welcome to the Village Festival, Leeuwarden / NL