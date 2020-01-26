Iedere dag tipt Maxazine zijn lezers over wat er die dag te doen is op het gebied van muziek. Concerten, festivals of wellicht iets heel aparts. Dagelijks wordt er één concert of festival uitgelicht waar vreemd genoeg nog kaarten voor verkrijgbaar zijn. Voor de last minute beslisser, die vandaag nog een gezellige avond wil hebben! Vandaag tipt Maxazine: Five Finger Death Punch in AFAS Live.

Concerttip zondag 26 januari: Five Finger Death Punch in AFAS Live

Het uit Las Vegas afkomstige Five Finger Death Punch groeide sinds de release van hun debuutalbum ‘The Way of the Fist’ (2007) uit tot een van de populairste Amerikaanse metalbands. De groep heeft inmiddels zeven studioalbums op zak en werkt momenteel aan de opvolger van ‘And Justice for None’ (2018). De muziek van Five Finger Death Punch, die geïnspireerd werd door bands als Pantera en W.A.S.P., is duidelijk herkenbaar met de zware gitaarriffs, sterke breakdowns en aanstekelijke melodieën.

Five Finger Death Punch gaat niet alleen op tournee, maar samen met Megadeth en Bad Wolves. Five Finger Death Punch gitarist Zoltan Bathory zegt over de tournee: “The line-up is massive. Bad Wolves were THE break out band of recent years and are certainly bringing the heat. Megadeth needs no introduction, they are absolute legends. Dave Mustaine’s contribution to this genre is simply immeasurable. I consider him one of the founding fathers of not just Thrash but Heavy Metal in general, because his riffs and guitar playing have influenced everyone that was in Megadeth’s blast radius… and that’s a big radius.”