Thomas Oliver keert terug met nieuwe single ‘Coffee’

De uit Nieuw-Zeeland afkomstige singer-songwriter Thomas Oliver heeft gisteren zijn eerste single van 2020 uitgebracht, genaamd ‘Coffee’. Het nummer werd geschreven in een Airbnb in Berlijn samen met landgenoot en collega songwriter Mitch James en is tevens afkomstig van het langverwachte album ‘The Brightest Light’ dat op 6 maart zal verschijnen dit jaar via V2 Records.

“The love of coffee is the perfect metaphor for the love for the right person; no matter how many mornings you drink coffee, you never stop wanting it. It is one of the few things you can do every day, and still look forward to, just like good love. Mitch and I had a great writing connection, and I’m very happy to have a touch of Mitch on this album.” – Thomas Oliver.

‘The Brightest Light’ werd geproduceerd en gemixed door Oliver zelf en is een combinatie van Soul, Roots, Folk en Pop, maar brengt ook de energie en diversiteit van zijn huidige woonplaats, Berlijn.

Oliver zegt: “This is a singer-songwriter record, but it goes to places that most singer-songwriter records don’t go. I’m very proud of it; the writing, the playing, the production and the mixing. I’m very happy to send it out to the world.”

Het album ‘The Brightest Light’ zal op 6 maart uitkomen.