Nathaniel Rateliff kondigt nieuwe single en album aan

Ruim zeven jaar na zijn laatste soloalbum komt Nathaniel Rateliff terug met ‘And It’s Still Alright’, een nieuwe plaat die zal verschijnen op 14 februari 2020. Nathaniel speelt live op 22 april 2020 in Tivoli Vredenburg in Utrecht.

Aanvankelijk was Nathaniel Rateliffs stukgelopen relatie het thema voor de songs; dat onderwerp nam een andere wending toen zijn goede vriend en producer van de vorige twee Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats albums, Richard Swift, overleed in juli 2018.

Rateliff schreef de gelijknamige lead-single van het album And ‘It’s Still Alright’ voor Swift: “I think I always want to see hope in the darkness, and I like to try to share that. . . . I still continue to live, and I still continue to find joy. I think that’s the theme of the record.”

Voor de opnames van ‘And It’s Still Alright’ keerde Rateliff terug naar de studio van Richard Swift in Cottage Grove, Oregon waar hij werd bijgestaan door co-producers Patrick Meese (drummer The Night Sweats) en James Barone (drummer Beach House).

‘And It’s Still Alright’ tracklisting:

1. What A Drag

2. And It’s Still Alright

3. All Or Nothing

4. Expecting To Lose

5. Tonight #2

6. Mavis

7. You Need Me

8. Time Stands

9. Kissing Our Friends

10. Rush On