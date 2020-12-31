Muziek op tv: Oudejaarsdag 2020

Zoals gewoonlijk is er tijdens de jaarwisseling weer veel op tv te zien met betrekking tot de muziek. 2020 was – om licht uit te drukken – een bijzonder jaar. Om de corona perikelen hopelijk een beetje te kunnen vergeten bieden wij onze lezers een overzicht aan met wat er tijdens oudejaarsdag/avond/nacht is te beleven qua muziek op tv. Hieronder vind je een overzicht van de muzikale tv-programma’s waar we van kunnen gaan genieten.

NPO 1

Top 2000 pick-up tour – 19:49-20:00 uur

NPO 2

Liesbeth List live in Paradiso – 22:25-23:20 uur

The best of MAX Proms – 00:20-00:55 uur

Back to the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s – 00:55-05:05 uur

NPO 3

Top 2000 a gogo – 19:25-20:35 uur

ABBA in concert – 20:35-21:35 uur

Muziekfeest van het jaar 2020 – 22:25-01:00 uur

RTL 4

The masked singer Oud & Nieuw special – 20:30-22:10 uur

Edwin Evers Band theatershow: Mooi zo! – 01:15-04:00 uur

RTL 5

Tino Martin: In the round (Live in de Ziggo Dome) – 23:10-23:58 uur

Trijntje Oosterhuis – Live met Metropole Orkest – 25 Jaar hits – 01:15-02:40 uur

SBS 6

Vrienden van Amstel LIVE (2020) – 00:00-02:45 uur

Davina Michelle: My own world – 02:45-03:55 uur

RTL 7

The Freddie Mercury tribute concert – 20:30-22:30 uur

Hungarian Rhapsody: Queen live in Budapest – 22:30-00:45 uur

U2 – Innocence: Live in Berlin – 00:45-02:01 uur

RTL 8

Whitney, a tribute by Glennis Grace – 22:30-23:58 uur

Ladies of soul – 00:03-03:15 uur

CANVAS

Prince: Rave un2 the year 2000 – 00:45-02:40 uur

BBC 1

Top of the Pops New Year special 2020 – 17:20-18:20 uur

Alicia Keys Rocks New Year’s Eve – 01:10-01:35 uur

BBC 2

Jools’ Annual Hootenanny – 00:15-02:15 uur

Glastonbury Tea Time Legends – 02:15-03:45 uur

Top of the Pops – 03:45-04:45 uur

ARD

Die Silvester-Show mit Jörg Pilawa – 20:15-00:15 uur

Die Silvester-Showparty – 00:15-01:50 uur

ZDF

Die ZDF-Kultnacht – 00:35-03:35 uur

Die ZDF-Kultnacht – Boney M. – 03:35-05:05 uur

3SAT

Bob Dylan: The Other Side of the Mirror – 05:30-06:30 uur

Bob Dylan: 30th Anniversary Concert celebration – 06:30-07:30 uur

Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band: Live at the Greek Theatre – 07:30-08:30 uur

Rod Stewart: Live at the Royal Albert Hall – 08:30-09:30 uur

Elvis Presley – ’68 Comeback Special – 09:30-10:25 uur

Stevie Nicks: 24 Karat Gold Tour – 10:25-11:30 uur

Prince: Sign ‘O’ the times – 11:30-12:55 uur

Prince: Rave un2 the year 2000 – 12:55-14:00 uur

Chaka Khan: Homecoming – 14:00-14:45 uur

Eric Clapton: Crossroads Guitar Festival 2019 – 14:45-16:00 uur

Metallica: S&M 2 – Together Again Live – 16:00-17:15 uur

Roger Waters: Us + Them – 17:15-19:15 uur

Mariah Carey: Daydream World Tour – 19:15-20:15 uur

Avicii: Tribute Concert – In Loving Memory of Tim Bergling – 20:15-21:45 uur

Shakira: In Concert – El Dorado World Tour – 21:45-22:45 uur

Christina Aguilera: Stripped Live in the U.K. – 22:45-23:45 uur

Prince: Let’s Go Crazy – The GRAMMY Salute – 23:45-01:00 uur

Alice Cooper: A Paranormal Evening at the Olympia Paris – 01:00-02:00 uur

Muse: Simulation Theory – 02:00-03:30 uur

Biffy Clyro: Live at the Barrowlands – 03:30-04:15 uur

NPO 2 EXTRA

Stef Bos in concert – 08:50-10:20 uur

Flip Noorman zingt Leonard Cohen – 16:40-19:00 uur

North Sea Jazz classics – 23:40-00:15 uur

North Sea Jazz classics – 02:05-03:40 uur

North Sea Jazz classics – 03:40-04:55 uur