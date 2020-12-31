Muziek op tv: Oudejaarsdag 2020

Zoals gewoonlijk is er tijdens de jaarwisseling weer veel op tv te zien met betrekking tot de muziek. 2020 was – om licht uit te drukken – een bijzonder jaar. Om de corona perikelen hopelijk een beetje te kunnen vergeten bieden wij onze lezers een overzicht aan met wat er tijdens oudejaarsdag/avond/nacht is te beleven qua muziek op tv. Hieronder vind je een overzicht van de muzikale tv-programma’s waar we van kunnen gaan genieten.
NPO 1
Top 2000 pick-up tour – 19:49-20:00 uur
NPO 2
Liesbeth List live in Paradiso – 22:25-23:20 uur
The best of MAX Proms – 00:20-00:55 uur
Back to the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s – 00:55-05:05 uur
NPO 3
Top 2000 a gogo – 19:25-20:35 uur
ABBA in concert – 20:35-21:35 uur
Muziekfeest van het jaar 2020 – 22:25-01:00 uur
RTL 4
The masked singer Oud & Nieuw special – 20:30-22:10 uur
Edwin Evers Band theatershow: Mooi zo! – 01:15-04:00 uur
RTL 5
Tino Martin: In the round (Live in de Ziggo Dome) – 23:10-23:58 uur
Trijntje Oosterhuis – Live met Metropole Orkest – 25 Jaar hits – 01:15-02:40 uur
SBS 6
Vrienden van Amstel LIVE (2020) – 00:00-02:45 uur
Davina Michelle: My own world – 02:45-03:55 uur
RTL 7
The Freddie Mercury tribute concert – 20:30-22:30 uur
Hungarian Rhapsody: Queen live in Budapest – 22:30-00:45 uur
U2 – Innocence: Live in Berlin – 00:45-02:01 uur
RTL 8
Whitney, a tribute by Glennis Grace – 22:30-23:58 uur
Ladies of soul – 00:03-03:15 uur
CANVAS
Prince: Rave un2 the year 2000 – 00:45-02:40 uur
BBC 1
Top of the Pops New Year special 2020 – 17:20-18:20 uur
Alicia Keys Rocks New Year’s Eve – 01:10-01:35 uur
BBC 2
Jools’ Annual Hootenanny – 00:15-02:15 uur
Glastonbury Tea Time Legends – 02:15-03:45 uur
Top of the Pops – 03:45-04:45 uur
ARD
Die Silvester-Show mit Jörg Pilawa – 20:15-00:15 uur
Die Silvester-Showparty – 00:15-01:50 uur
ZDF
Die ZDF-Kultnacht – 00:35-03:35 uur
Die ZDF-Kultnacht – Boney M. – 03:35-05:05 uur
3SAT
Bob Dylan: The Other Side of the Mirror – 05:30-06:30 uur
Bob Dylan: 30th Anniversary Concert celebration – 06:30-07:30 uur
Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band: Live at the Greek Theatre – 07:30-08:30 uur
Rod Stewart: Live at the Royal Albert Hall – 08:30-09:30 uur
Elvis Presley – ’68 Comeback Special – 09:30-10:25 uur
Stevie Nicks: 24 Karat Gold Tour – 10:25-11:30 uur
Prince: Sign ‘O’ the times – 11:30-12:55 uur
Prince: Rave un2 the year 2000 – 12:55-14:00 uur
Chaka Khan: Homecoming – 14:00-14:45 uur
Eric Clapton: Crossroads Guitar Festival 2019 – 14:45-16:00 uur
Metallica: S&M 2 – Together Again Live – 16:00-17:15 uur
Roger Waters: Us + Them – 17:15-19:15 uur
Mariah Carey: Daydream World Tour – 19:15-20:15 uur
Avicii: Tribute Concert – In Loving Memory of Tim Bergling – 20:15-21:45 uur
Shakira: In Concert – El Dorado World Tour – 21:45-22:45 uur
Christina Aguilera: Stripped Live in the U.K. – 22:45-23:45 uur
Prince: Let’s Go Crazy – The GRAMMY Salute – 23:45-01:00 uur
Alice Cooper: A Paranormal Evening at the Olympia Paris – 01:00-02:00 uur
Muse: Simulation Theory – 02:00-03:30 uur
Biffy Clyro: Live at the Barrowlands – 03:30-04:15 uur
NPO 2 EXTRA
Stef Bos in concert – 08:50-10:20 uur
Flip Noorman zingt Leonard Cohen – 16:40-19:00 uur
North Sea Jazz classics – 23:40-00:15 uur
North Sea Jazz classics – 02:05-03:40 uur
North Sea Jazz classics – 03:40-04:55 uur