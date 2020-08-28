Matt Simons komt met nieuwe single

Met de nieuwe single ‘Better Tomorrow’ slaat Matt Simons muzikaal gezien een nieuwe weg in. Het nummer, dat in samenwerking met de Zweedse producer Hampus Lidvall (Zara Larsson, Sigala) ontstond, behoudt daarnaast de essentie van Matt’s songwriting. ‘Better Tomorrow’ gaat over de angsten die hij ervoer toen hij jonger was, maar ook over de angstige sfeer waarin we leven anno 2020.

Matt vertelt over de kern van de single: “Around the age of 18, I had my first panic attack and went to the emergency room because I thought I was going to die. It’s an extremely lonely and helpless feeling when our brains turn on us and create the feeling of imminent danger when there really isn’t any there. I hope the song Better Tomorrow song can bring some comfort to those who also struggle with anxiety and mental health, especially during these unprecedented times”.