Moby deelt hartverscheurende video

‘My Only Love’ is de nieuwste single van zijn onlangs verschenen album ‘All Visible Objects’. De video, gemaakt door de Braziliaanse animatiestudio Zombie via BlinkInk in Londen, beschrijft de hartverscheurende scheiding van een luipaard en haar welp door de ontbossing van de Amazone door de vlees- en zuivelindustrie.

Naast de videopremière kondigt Moby een live Twitch-evenement aan dat op 5 augustus om 22:00 CEST plaatsvindt. Tijdens het programma zal hij samen met de makers van de video en andere gasten de ontbossing van de Amazone en de invloed van de veeteelt bespreken.

De regisseur van de video, Paulo Garcia, vertelde: “To work with someone who I’ve always admired is an incredible opportunity in itself. It’s made even better when the task he gives is to send a message to the world about the deforestation problem growing fast in my home country of Brazil. Lots of artists gave their best to make this music video happen. Beautiful music, strong visuals, amazing storytelling, its’s got everything we love most at Zombie.”

Vlees- en zuivelproductie zijn de belangrijkste oorzaken van ontbossing, Moby vertelde hierover het volgende: “It seems as if we’re confronted with new catastrophes on an almost daily basis, but while we deal with these horrors the climate emergency just gets worse and worse. And without the rainforests our planet will quickly become a scorching, uninhabitable wasteland. The goal of this video was to remind people of the ongoing horrors of climate emergency and deforestation, as well as reminding people that 90% of rainforest deforestation is a result of meat and dairy production.”