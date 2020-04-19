Joep Beving maakt ‘Solitude’ als reactie op mondiale crisis

Op World Piano Day organiseerde Deutsche Grammophon een live stream vanuit huis met een aantal van de grootste pianisten van dit moment, waaronder Joep Beving, die stukken van zijn album ‘Henosis’ uit 2019 speelde. Hij speelde voor die gelegenheid ook een gloednieuw stuk, dat hij kort daarvoor geschreven had. Dat werd ‘Solitude’, dat afgelopen week is uitgekomen als single.

“Solitude is a piece I wrote a couple of days before Piano Day in solitude in my response to this global crisis, I hope you will enjoy it. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone whose experiences are on the darkest end of this global crisis. Let’s hope that when we get through this, we will see some form of global change. I’m very hopeful for the future in that sense. Be well, be safe, be healthy”, aldus Joep.