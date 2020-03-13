Singer-songwriter Blanco White brengt nieuwe single Samara uit

Op 5 juni verschijnt het debuutalbum On The Other Side van singer-songwriter Blanco White op Yucatan Records. Het album is opgenomen in de Hoxa Studios in Londen en is door Blanco White zelf geproduceerd. Vandaag verschijnt de nieuwe single Samara.

Blanco White is het project van de uit Londen afkomstige gitarist, zanger en songwriter Josh Edwards. Na als kind een reis naar Latijns Amerika gemaakt te hebben raakt Edwards geobsedeerd met Spaanse cultuur en muziek. “When I was 10, my dad quit his job, my mum put hers on hold and they took me and my two younger sisters around Latin America,” vertelt Josh die opgroeide tussen West Londen en de Black Mountains in Wales. “We missed school and went to Mexico, Costa Rica and Peru. It was a life changing trip and I came home desperate to speak Spanish and Latin America remained this romantic, amazing place in my mind.” Na deze ervaringen besluit Josh op de universiteit Spaans te leren en reist hij af naar Spanje om daar flamenco gitaar te leren in Cadiz. Uiteindelijk keert hij terug naar Zuid-Amerika waar hij ook charango leert spelen (een 10 snarig instrument uit de Andes).

Met elke release zet Blanco White een nieuwe stap, van de akoestische sound op zijn eerste EP The Wind Rose in 2016 tot de dikker geproduceerde singles On The Other Side, Pappillon en Desert Days die recentelijk verschenen als preview op zijn zelf geproduceerde debuutalbum. Ondanks dat dit debuutalbum nog moet verschijnen verkoopt Blanco White al wereldwijd zalen uit, mede dankzij zijn succes op de streaming platformen.

Op de nieuwe single Samara is zijn voorliefde voor Spaanse gitaren en ritmes duidelijk te horen. Blanco White zegt hierover: “Samara is a track inspired by Somalian music from the ‘70s and ‘80s. A friend introduced me to some of the bands from that era, and I was really blown away by what I heard. Many of the recordings have only re-surfaced in the last few years. Whilst writing my forthcoming album, I was listening to those bands a lot (including Dur-Dur Band, Iftiin Band, 4 Mars). They definitely made me want to be more adventurous with rhythm. I ended up writing more songs for the album with the bass guitar as the gateway instrument instead of guitar or keys. In the final recording of Samara’ the lead guitar was played by Cameron Potts from the band Superego, who tours with me. His playing style left a big mark on the track.”