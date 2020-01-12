Full Concert: Rush live at the Molson Amphitheatre (1997)

Afgelopen dinsdag, 7 januari overleed de drummer van Rush, Neil Peart. Peart, die door fans en collega musici wordt bestempeld als een van de beste drummers aller tijden overleed aan de gevolgen van een hersentumor. Een en ander werd afgelopen vrijdag bekend gemaakt door een woordvoerder namens de familie van Peart.

Op de website van de band is het volgende te lezen:

It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and band mate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave three and a half year battle with brain cancer (Glioblastoma). We ask that friends, fans, and media alike understandably respect the family’s need for privacy and peace at this extremely painful and difficult time. Those wishing to express their condolences can choose a cancer research group or charity of their choice and make a donation in Neil Peart’s name. Rest in peace brother.